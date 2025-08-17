Beautiful Plane trees line the streets of Paris…

Why there so many plane trees in France?

… because they were a durable tree to population pollution, they grew quickly, provided excellent shade, looked beautiful, required little water.



I read that Napoleon ordered the lining of roads with Plane trees (and other tall trees like Ash, Elms and Chestnuts) to keep his soldiers cool..



Plane trees are also particularly favoured, as they tolerate air pollution, last for centuries, and send down deep roots. How deep? the roots penetrate well below the level of the Métro and into the old quarries underneath the city.



Golly how interesting to discover… they are quite beautiful and appreciated. People often have their lunch underneath them… really great shade right now!