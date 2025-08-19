Previous
Flipsy floppy and gorgeous by beverley365
Photo 1235

Flipsy floppy and gorgeous

I too had a flipsy flopsy day so it was a good choice. The garden is full of gorgeous roses, gorgeous colours. Yesterday was a hot hot day, too hot to move…

This morning there’s a chill in the air and oh boy the streets will be cleaned with rain…

“ Water is the driver of nature."
Leonardo Da Vinci, Italian polymath of the High Renaissance
19th August 2025 19th Aug 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
338% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Such a lovely colour.
August 19th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful and aptly described in the title ! fav
August 19th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Gorgeous!
August 19th, 2025  
Christina ace
Very nice
August 19th, 2025  
Yao RL ace
Pretty.
August 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact