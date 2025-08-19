Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1235
Flipsy floppy and gorgeous
I too had a flipsy flopsy day so it was a good choice. The garden is full of gorgeous roses, gorgeous colours. Yesterday was a hot hot day, too hot to move…
This morning there’s a chill in the air and oh boy the streets will be cleaned with rain…
“ Water is the driver of nature."
Leonardo Da Vinci, Italian polymath of the High Renaissance
19th August 2025
19th Aug 25
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1948
photos
134
followers
110
following
338% complete
View this month »
1228
1229
1230
1231
1232
1233
1234
1235
Latest from all albums
710
1232
711
1233
712
1234
713
1235
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
18th August 2025 4:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a lovely colour.
August 19th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful and aptly described in the title ! fav
August 19th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Gorgeous!
August 19th, 2025
Christina
ace
Very nice
August 19th, 2025
Yao RL
ace
Pretty.
August 19th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close