And then there were dozens…

The little garden is bursting with roses, and morning rain… I’m so thrilled.

I popped out a moment ago to take this photo & whilst could have taken a more chic shot, I wanted to include the pegs…



What are they for I was asked many months ago when I was weeding… I wanted to burst out laughing but I didn’t… and funnily enough they’re often used now.



Drying your washing in the sunshine is not luxury to me…but it is here…



“If we wait for the moment when everything, absolutely everything is ready, we shall never begin.”

IVAN TURGENEV



I’m really enjoying ‘insight timer’ it’s so relaxing before sleep…wonderful breathing



