And then there were dozens… by beverley365
Photo 1236

And then there were dozens…

The little garden is bursting with roses, and morning rain… I’m so thrilled.
I popped out a moment ago to take this photo & whilst could have taken a more chic shot, I wanted to include the pegs…

What are they for I was asked many months ago when I was weeding… I wanted to burst out laughing but I didn’t… and funnily enough they’re often used now.

Drying your washing in the sunshine is not luxury to me…but it is here…

“If we wait for the moment when everything, absolutely everything is ready, we shall never begin.”
IVAN TURGENEV

I’m really enjoying ‘insight timer’ it’s so relaxing before sleep…wonderful breathing

20th August 2025 20th Aug 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
338% complete

Diana ace
They look gorgeous, I love the background too. What is "Insight Timer"? It sounds like something I need ;-)
August 20th, 2025  
