Previous
Behind the big door… by beverley365
Photo 1238

Behind the big door…

I went to ivengar yoga last night, lovely to see new faces and feel the buzz… a small & tough class but thrilling. I was thrilled when a young boy offered me his seat on the metro…

“Yoga is like music. The rhythm of the body, the melody of the mind, and the harmony of the soul creates the symphony of life.” B.K.S. Iyengar.
22nd August 2025 22nd Aug 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
339% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dianne ace
A lovely image. And - a well brought up young man on the train.
August 22nd, 2025  
Jo ace
Lovely capture and leading line. The figure makes it
August 22nd, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
What a lovely shot and story.
August 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact