Previous
Photo 1238
Behind the big door…
I went to ivengar yoga last night, lovely to see new faces and feel the buzz… a small & tough class but thrilling. I was thrilled when a young boy offered me his seat on the metro…
“Yoga is like music. The rhythm of the body, the melody of the mind, and the harmony of the soul creates the symphony of life.” B.K.S. Iyengar.
22nd August 2025
22nd Aug 25
Beverley
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Dianne
ace
A lovely image. And - a well brought up young man on the train.
August 22nd, 2025
Jo
ace
Lovely capture and leading line. The figure makes it
August 22nd, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a lovely shot and story.
August 22nd, 2025
