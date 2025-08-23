Previous
Almost there… by beverley365
Almost there…

From the entrance to the yoga studio was a spectacular walk, surrounded with beautiful buildings in the light.
I was in my element looking up, an enlightening discovery & so beautiful.

The gentleman in yesterday’s photo was sitting waiting for yoga.
The room was like stepping back in time… I was soo in awe I forgot to take a photo…

“Health is a state of complete harmony of the body, mind and spirit. ... bks Ivengar

23rd August 2025 23rd Aug 25

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Susan Wakely ace
A great perspective.
August 23rd, 2025  
