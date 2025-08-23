Almost there…

Sign up
From the entrance to the yoga studio was a spectacular walk, surrounded with beautiful buildings in the light.
I was in my element looking up, an enlightening discovery & so beautiful.
The gentleman in yesterday’s photo was sitting waiting for yoga.
The room was like stepping back in time… I was soo in awe I forgot to take a photo…
“Health is a state of complete harmony of the body, mind and spirit. ... bks Ivengar
23rd August 2025
23rd Aug 25
1
0
Susan Wakely
ace
A great perspective.
August 23rd, 2025
