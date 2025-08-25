Sign up
Previous
Photo 1241
An enlightening walk to the next courtyard…
the classic elegance of Parisian heritage.
I love taking time to discover the architecture and details…
Haussmann's renovation of Paris was a vast public works programme commissioned by French Emperor Napoleon III and directed by his prefect of the Seine, Georges-Eugène Haussmann, between 1853 and 1870.
"The journey of a thousand miles begins with the dawn of a new week."
25th August 2025
25th Aug 25
4
2
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Kathy A
ace
The floor is lovely
August 25th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful courtyard interior!
August 25th, 2025
Brian
ace
Love the POV and details
August 25th, 2025
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful floor and interior, beautifully captured.
August 25th, 2025
