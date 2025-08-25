An enlightening walk to the next courtyard…

the classic elegance of Parisian heritage.

I love taking time to discover the architecture and details…



Haussmann's renovation of Paris was a vast public works programme commissioned by French Emperor Napoleon III and directed by his prefect of the Seine, Georges-Eugène Haussmann, between 1853 and 1870.



