Previous
An enlightening walk to the next courtyard… by beverley365
Photo 1241

An enlightening walk to the next courtyard…

the classic elegance of Parisian heritage.
I love taking time to discover the architecture and details…

Haussmann's renovation of Paris was a vast public works programme commissioned by French Emperor Napoleon III and directed by his prefect of the Seine, Georges-Eugène Haussmann, between 1853 and 1870.

"The journey of a thousand miles begins with the dawn of a new week."
25th August 2025 25th Aug 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
340% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
The floor is lovely
August 25th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful courtyard interior!
August 25th, 2025  
Brian ace
Love the POV and details
August 25th, 2025  
Diana ace
Such a wonderful floor and interior, beautifully captured.
August 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact