Stand and stare… by beverley365
Photo 1242

Stand and stare…

It’s so quiet you could hear a pin drop…
I passed 2 people whilst walking around.

“If you have ever walked in Paris, you will see that Paris will ever walk in your memories!” Mehmet Murat Ildan
26th August 2025 26th Aug 25

Beverley

2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Kathy A ace
Wonderful pov
August 26th, 2025  
Diana ace
I love the windows and balconies, such lovely architectural details.
August 26th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely POV.
August 26th, 2025  
