Previous
Photo 1242
Stand and stare…
It’s so quiet you could hear a pin drop…
I passed 2 people whilst walking around.
“If you have ever walked in Paris, you will see that Paris will ever walk in your memories!” Mehmet Murat Ildan
26th August 2025
26th Aug 25
3
1
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1962
photos
134
followers
110
following
340% complete
1235
1236
1237
1238
1239
1240
1241
1242
717
1239
718
1240
719
1241
720
1242
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
21st August 2025 5:55pm
Kathy A
ace
Wonderful pov
August 26th, 2025
Diana
ace
I love the windows and balconies, such lovely architectural details.
August 26th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely POV.
August 26th, 2025
