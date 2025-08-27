Sign up
Photo 1243
A sunny day for a new roof
My son’s latest project is the most interesting house…a team of 5 guys are working together in harmony.
I took this photo 15.06 yesterday, I’m revisiting today to see the progress… & to take a yummy lunch for my son …
“A house is made of bricks and beams. A home is made of hopes and dreams”.
27th August 2025
27th Aug 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1963
photos
134
followers
110
following
340% complete
View this month »
