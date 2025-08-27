Previous
A sunny day for a new roof by beverley365
A sunny day for a new roof

My son’s latest project is the most interesting house…a team of 5 guys are working together in harmony.

I took this photo 15.06 yesterday, I’m revisiting today to see the progress… & to take a yummy lunch for my son …

“A house is made of bricks and beams. A home is made of hopes and dreams”.

27th August 2025 27th Aug 25

Beverley

