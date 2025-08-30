Previous
Day 3 - a feeling calmness as rain is forecasted

Yes it rained & rained…

Plenty to do inside as now theres a 3rd floor and the 2nd floor is being completely renovated.

Oh my goodness here we go again… it will be amazing when it’s done.

The owners are visiting tomorrow…children are back to school on Monday. Exciting times
A great job.
