Previous
Photo 1246
Day 3 - a feeling calmness as rain is forecasted
Yes it rained & rained…
Plenty to do inside as now theres a 3rd floor and the 2nd floor is being completely renovated.
Oh my goodness here we go again… it will be amazing when it’s done.
The owners are visiting tomorrow…children are back to school on Monday. Exciting times
30th August 2025
30th Aug 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1970
photos
134
followers
109
following
341% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
28th August 2025 4:36pm
Susan Wakely
ace
A great job.
August 30th, 2025
