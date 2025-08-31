Previous
Sitting next to the Rosemary listening… by beverley365
Photo 1247

Sitting next to the Rosemary listening…

In the prettiest private garden..

What an alarming conversation… Ooo to the trials & tribulations of constant water leaks in Paris.
I guess leaks are to be expected in a city that’s a few thousand years old, when the inevitable leak occurs… it becomes the biggest challenge to fix… when fixed for sure it will happen again.
If … if being the key word… if the insurance people do their job properly… & pay up. Ooo this is a constant fight & struggle.

I visited this lovely lady with a gadget to measure the damp & take photos for her… to help her move forward with her claim.

Sitting in nature is always a good idea…
The subject changed to fashion & vintage…amazing to hear her life story.
31st August 2025 31st Aug 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
341% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Hope it gets sorted without too much money! Beautiful shot
August 31st, 2025  
Brian ace
Fascinating image and story
August 31st, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture of this lovely, quiet spot, with a wonderful narrative to go with it.
August 31st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact