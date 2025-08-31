Sitting next to the Rosemary listening…

What an alarming conversation… Ooo to the trials & tribulations of constant water leaks in Paris.
I guess leaks are to be expected in a city that’s a few thousand years old, when the inevitable leak occurs… it becomes the biggest challenge to fix… when fixed for sure it will happen again.
If … if being the key word… if the insurance people do their job properly… & pay up. Ooo this is a constant fight & struggle.
I visited this lovely lady with a gadget to measure the damp & take photos for her… to help her move forward with her claim.
Sitting in nature is always a good idea…
The subject changed to fashion & vintage…amazing to hear her life story.