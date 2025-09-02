Sign up
Previous
Photo 1249
Sitting the garden doodling…
There’s always time to take time for yourself,
Last week was full on & whilst walking is something I love… I’m being a grown up this week & pacing myself.
I will be keeping an eye on the progress on my son’s current project.
“Taking care of yourself is a part of taking care of others.”
2nd September 2025
2nd Sep 25
2
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1976
photos
134
followers
109
following
342% complete
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
27th August 2025 1:13pm
Diana
ace
Lovely shot and narrative.
September 2nd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Good to find time for yourself.
September 2nd, 2025
