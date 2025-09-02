Previous
Sitting the garden doodling… by beverley365
Photo 1249

Sitting the garden doodling…

There’s always time to take time for yourself,
Last week was full on & whilst walking is something I love… I’m being a grown up this week & pacing myself.

I will be keeping an eye on the progress on my son’s current project.

“Taking care of yourself is a part of taking care of others.”
Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Diana ace
Lovely shot and narrative.
September 2nd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Good to find time for yourself.
September 2nd, 2025  
