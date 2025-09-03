Previous
Work in progress… by beverley365
Photo 1250

Work in progress…

I plan to visit and see the progress taking shape… the family are keen to move in and enjoy their extra top floor and modern newness…

"Pleasure in the job puts perfection in the work."
enjoying your tasks is crucial to producing outstanding work and finding job contentment.

3rd September 2025 3rd Sep 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
342% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact