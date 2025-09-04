Onwards & upwards…

Whilst I’m not not particularly fond of ladders

I found myself happily going up them to see the progress. It will be thrilling to see the end results maybe a couple of weeks… the owners will be thrilled.



It continued to rain yesterday with strong crazy winds… last night it was blowing a gale

Luckily this morning its blue sky and the garden is still…



I discovered Wayne Dwyer & depak chopra oh so many years ago… yesterday I was being creative and a thought popped into my head…



“Circumstances do not make a man, they reveal him.”



I’m going to revisit those powerful interviews…

& not on tapes or cd’s … on YouTube