Onwards & upwards…

Whilst I’m not not particularly fond of ladders
I found myself happily going up them to see the progress. It will be thrilling to see the end results maybe a couple of weeks… the owners will be thrilled.
It continued to rain yesterday with strong crazy winds… last night it was blowing a gale
Luckily this morning its blue sky and the garden is still…
I discovered Wayne Dwyer & depak chopra oh so many years ago… yesterday I was being creative and a thought popped into my head…
“Circumstances do not make a man, they reveal him.”
I’m going to revisit those powerful interviews…
& not on tapes or cd’s … on YouTube