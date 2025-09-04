Previous
Onwards & upwards… by beverley365
Photo 1251

Onwards & upwards…

Whilst I’m not not particularly fond of ladders
I found myself happily going up them to see the progress. It will be thrilling to see the end results maybe a couple of weeks… the owners will be thrilled.

It continued to rain yesterday with strong crazy winds… last night it was blowing a gale
Luckily this morning its blue sky and the garden is still…

I discovered Wayne Dwyer & depak chopra oh so many years ago… yesterday I was being creative and a thought popped into my head…

“Circumstances do not make a man, they reveal him.”

I’m going to revisit those powerful interviews…
& not on tapes or cd’s … on YouTube
4th September 2025

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
342% complete

Susan Wakely
Great perspective.
September 4th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd
Super pov - makes me feel dizzy !
September 4th, 2025  
