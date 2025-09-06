Previous
My neighbours are happy… by beverley365
My neighbours are happy…

It was a sunny afternoon to tidy up the garden after the rain & pick the last few plums… & so many.

The lovely neighbours were thrilled too.

“Kindness is free”. ...


6th September 2025 6th Sep 25

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Diana ace
They look delicious and would make a fabulous tarte ;-)
September 6th, 2025  
