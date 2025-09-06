Sign up
Photo 1253
My neighbours are happy…
It was a sunny afternoon to tidy up the garden after the rain & pick the last few plums… & so many.
The lovely neighbours were thrilled too.
“Kindness is free”. ...
6th September 2025
6th Sep 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1983
photos
134
followers
108
following
343% complete
1246
1247
1248
1249
1250
1251
1252
1253
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
5th September 2025 5:57pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Diana
ace
They look delicious and would make a fabulous tarte ;-)
September 6th, 2025
