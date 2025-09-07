Walking up the stairs at the metro…

Yesterday was a beautiful sunshine & blue sky day, arriving at Peletier metro has a lovely long walk up the never ending stairs… I love this view.



I’m wandering in a favourite neighbourhood & on a mission to buy my son a new cap.



I also popped to visit a favourite musee… and simply enjoy people watching, a beautiful day for it.



The phrase 'Big Brother Is Watching You' comes from the novel 1984 by George Orwell.



Makes you Stop…& Think about the world were living in now…