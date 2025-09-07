Previous
Walking up the stairs at the metro… by beverley365
Photo 1254

Walking up the stairs at the metro…

Yesterday was a beautiful sunshine & blue sky day, arriving at Peletier metro has a lovely long walk up the never ending stairs… I love this view.

I’m wandering in a favourite neighbourhood & on a mission to buy my son a new cap.

I also popped to visit a favourite musee… and simply enjoy people watching, a beautiful day for it.

The phrase 'Big Brother Is Watching You' comes from the novel 1984 by George Orwell.

Makes you Stop…& Think about the world were living in now…
7th September 2025 7th Sep 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
343% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
That is an amazing building, so tall and slender
September 7th, 2025  
Christina ace
An amazing building - it looks too narrow to be functional!
September 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact