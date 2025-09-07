Sign up
Photo 1254
Walking up the stairs at the metro…
Yesterday was a beautiful sunshine & blue sky day, arriving at Peletier metro has a lovely long walk up the never ending stairs… I love this view.
I’m wandering in a favourite neighbourhood & on a mission to buy my son a new cap.
I also popped to visit a favourite musee… and simply enjoy people watching, a beautiful day for it.
The phrase 'Big Brother Is Watching You' comes from the novel 1984 by George Orwell.
Makes you Stop…& Think about the world were living in now…
7th September 2025
7th Sep 25
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
That is an amazing building, so tall and slender
September 7th, 2025
Christina
ace
An amazing building - it looks too narrow to be functional!
September 7th, 2025
