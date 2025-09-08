Previous
Just passing by… by beverley365
Photo 1255

Just passing by…

Paris Haussmann has made an impact since its foundation, possibly due to its dome which has become one of the most iconic architectural monuments in Paris.

I love walking past the buzz and elegance…
Ooo the joy of people watching…

“You can't use up creativity. The more you use, the more you have.” — Maya Angelou
8th September 2025 8th Sep 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
343% complete

View this month »

