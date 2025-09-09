A happy chatty giggly queue…

I smiled as I past this energetic atmosphere…

It’s so nice to see the togetherness and happiness. I stood for a few moments to absorb the joy…and say hello to a few beautiful dogs.



I wonder what they are queueing for?



I walked the long way to my destination so I could spy my favourite building in Paris… well

one of them.



Apologies for being slow on 365 yesterday… it was a day of a much needed Beverley…



‘Helping one person might not change the whole world, but it could change the world for one person.’

