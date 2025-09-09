Previous
A happy chatty giggly queue… by beverley365
Photo 1256

A happy chatty giggly queue…

I smiled as I past this energetic atmosphere…
It’s so nice to see the togetherness and happiness. I stood for a few moments to absorb the joy…and say hello to a few beautiful dogs.

I wonder what they are queueing for?

I walked the long way to my destination so I could spy my favourite building in Paris… well
one of them.

Apologies for being slow on 365 yesterday… it was a day of a much needed Beverley…

‘Helping one person might not change the whole world, but it could change the world for one person.’
9th September 2025 9th Sep 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
344% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Looks like they are all headed to the Creperie! Wise choice, in my opinion
September 9th, 2025  
JackieR ace
They must be amazing crepes!!
September 9th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Love your title -- but I so, hate queuing !!!
September 9th, 2025  
Wylie ace
must be something good!
September 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact