Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1256
A happy chatty giggly queue…
I smiled as I past this energetic atmosphere…
It’s so nice to see the togetherness and happiness. I stood for a few moments to absorb the joy…and say hello to a few beautiful dogs.
I wonder what they are queueing for?
I walked the long way to my destination so I could spy my favourite building in Paris… well
one of them.
Apologies for being slow on 365 yesterday… it was a day of a much needed Beverley…
‘Helping one person might not change the whole world, but it could change the world for one person.’
9th September 2025
9th Sep 25
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1990
photos
135
followers
108
following
344% complete
View this month »
1249
1250
1251
1252
1253
1254
1255
1256
Latest from all albums
731
1253
732
1254
733
1255
734
1256
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
6th September 2025 1:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Looks like they are all headed to the Creperie! Wise choice, in my opinion
September 9th, 2025
JackieR
ace
They must be amazing crepes!!
September 9th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Love your title -- but I so, hate queuing !!!
September 9th, 2025
Wylie
ace
must be something good!
September 9th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close