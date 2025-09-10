Previous
My favourite library in Paris… by beverley365
Photo 1257

My favourite library in Paris…

L’Escarboucle la librairie…de école des arts joailliers…Actually they’re all my favourites… if I’m being honest.

I’m standing in the centre looking up… such a gorgeously warm sunny weekend.

‘Happiness is reading & ignoring the world issues. Just a girl who loves books.
always learning with open eyes… 😆
