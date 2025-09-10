Sign up
Photo 1257
Photo 1257
My favourite library in Paris…
L’Escarboucle la librairie…de école des arts joailliers…Actually they’re all my favourites… if I’m being honest.
I’m standing in the centre looking up… such a gorgeously warm sunny weekend.
‘Happiness is reading & ignoring the world issues. Just a girl who loves books.
always learning with open eyes… 😆
10th September 2025
10th Sep 25
0
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1992
photos
135
followers
108
following
344% complete
1250
1251
1252
1253
1254
1255
1256
1257
732
1254
733
1255
734
1256
735
1257
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
6th September 2025 2:17pm
