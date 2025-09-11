My ‘Baker’ son has a New Challange…

Yesterday was his official opening day… he was thrilled to see me… and not the first customer

their were quite a few sipping coffee and eating his delights.



If you zoom in you can see him through the window creating new ‘Pain au levin’

sour dough…



I didn’t want to embarrass him too much… so only took a few photos… I’ll pop back tomorrow 🤩



“A new job is not just a position but an opportunity to make an impact & also to meet new friends and have new opportunities.”



It’s a wonderful brand… I’ll share more when I’ve read the history properly.



