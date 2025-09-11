Sign up
Previous
Photo 1258
My ‘Baker’ son has a New Challange…
Yesterday was his official opening day… he was thrilled to see me… and not the first customer
their were quite a few sipping coffee and eating his delights.
If you zoom in you can see him through the window creating new ‘Pain au levin’
sour dough…
I didn’t want to embarrass him too much… so only took a few photos… I’ll pop back tomorrow 🤩
“A new job is not just a position but an opportunity to make an impact & also to meet new friends and have new opportunities.”
It’s a wonderful brand… I’ll share more when I’ve read the history properly.
11th September 2025
11th Sep 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1994
photos
136
followers
108
following
344% complete
Diana
ace
Congratulations, it all looks so delicious!
September 11th, 2025
