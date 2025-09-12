Sign up
Photo 1259
You enter & turn right… breathing in Ooo 😋
It was a surprise for Chris that I appeared at the bakery…of course I’m his mum! it’s a big event for him, he had lots of messages too.
So, Terroirs avenir fr - is an interesting read, soon to be my only favourite fruit & veg shopping along with my sons & team delights…
A sunny chilly very windy morning… the trees are dancing like crazy in the garden…
12th September 2025
12th Sep 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Joan Robillard
ace
Very nice
September 12th, 2025
Diana
ace
How wondeful that you are able to surprise him and see him regularly. Not to mention eating all the goodies he bakes ;-)
September 12th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Very nice.
September 12th, 2025
