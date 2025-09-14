Sign up
Previous
Photo 1261
Just passing by... a street full of curiosities
The streets were charming, sitting by the Seine journaling was refreshing & heading to my next destination was colourful.
Sunny chilly Sunday thoughts...
14th September 2025
14th Sep 25
Beverley
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Diana
What a wonderful shot of this beautiful scene, I love the floral arrangement. Great timing with the cyclist!
September 14th, 2025
