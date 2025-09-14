Previous
Just passing by... a street full of curiosities by beverley365
Photo 1261

Just passing by... a street full of curiosities

The streets were charming, sitting by the Seine journaling was refreshing & heading to my next destination was colourful.

Sunny chilly Sunday thoughts...
14th September 2025 14th Sep 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
345% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a wonderful shot of this beautiful scene, I love the floral arrangement. Great timing with the cyclist!
September 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact