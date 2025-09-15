Previous
This caught my eye… by beverley365
Photo 1262

This caught my eye…

Beautiful eye catching ‘Morris Column’s’… I love the colourful modern posters …with a vintage twist…

In 1854, a printer called Ersnt Litfaß designed a tall cylindrical column on which posters could be placed.

Cylindrical in shape, made from green cast iron, they blended beautifully in the cityscape and provided 4m² of advertising in a tidy way. The hollow interior in some of them was used for storing city maintenance equipment, brooms etc.

In 150 years the design has hardly changed. The column has either a hexagonal (older models) or round cover and is topped by an onion shaped dome.
The cover on the older Morris Columns is decorated with 6 lion heads. The words “Theatre” or “Spectacles” is featured.

“We may have our phones and tablets and the internet …. but these iconic advertising columns are still very much a part of the DNA of Paris.”
15th September 2025 15th Sep 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
345% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Yao RL ace
How interesting, I always learn from your post.
September 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact