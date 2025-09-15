This caught my eye…

Beautiful eye catching ‘Morris Column’s’… I love the colourful modern posters …with a vintage twist…



In 1854, a printer called Ersnt Litfaß designed a tall cylindrical column on which posters could be placed.



Cylindrical in shape, made from green cast iron, they blended beautifully in the cityscape and provided 4m² of advertising in a tidy way. The hollow interior in some of them was used for storing city maintenance equipment, brooms etc.



In 150 years the design has hardly changed. The column has either a hexagonal (older models) or round cover and is topped by an onion shaped dome.

The cover on the older Morris Columns is decorated with 6 lion heads. The words “Theatre” or “Spectacles” is featured.



“We may have our phones and tablets and the internet …. but these iconic advertising columns are still very much a part of the DNA of Paris.”