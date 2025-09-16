Previous
A wonderful long walk… I spy my fav building on the horizon… by beverley365
Photo 1263

A wonderful long walk… I spy my fav building on the horizon…

I sometimes wonder why I don’t use the bike, well couldn’t take a photo from the bike? I would miss so many fun sightings… & hey my body needs the exercise

Life is sometimes disappointing…accept what you cannot change…. Easy to write
.
16th September 2025 16th Sep 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
346% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Yao RL ace
I enjoy walking at my easy. Yes, especially taking the photos.
September 16th, 2025  
Diana ace
A fabulous capture of this beautiful street scene, so alive :-)
September 16th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice street view.
September 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact