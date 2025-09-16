Sign up
Previous
Photo 1263
A wonderful long walk… I spy my fav building on the horizon…
I sometimes wonder why I don’t use the bike, well couldn’t take a photo from the bike? I would miss so many fun sightings… & hey my body needs the exercise
Life is sometimes disappointing…accept what you cannot change…. Easy to write
.
16th September 2025
16th Sep 25
3
1
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
2004
photos
135
followers
109
following
346% complete
1256
1257
1258
1259
1260
1261
1262
1263
738
1260
739
1261
740
1262
741
1263
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
6th September 2025 1:23pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Yao RL
ace
I enjoy walking at my easy. Yes, especially taking the photos.
September 16th, 2025
Diana
ace
A fabulous capture of this beautiful street scene, so alive :-)
September 16th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice street view.
September 16th, 2025
