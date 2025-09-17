A little story of the corner shop in Paris…

Part 1…

In 1893, two cousins from the Alsace,

Théophile Bader and Alphonse Kahn, decided to open a shop selling novelty items in a small haberdashery, measuring just 70 m2, on the corner of rue La Fayette and rue de la Chaussée d’Antin in Paris.



Whilst the venture was a bit of a gamble, the store was in the perfect location near to the Opera and the Grands Boulevards.



Crowds of Parisians and visitors from out of town spilled out of the neighbouring Saint-Lazare railway station, attracted by the businesses in the area.



Looking up is a catch-your-breath moment…but zooming in on the photo is absolutely magnificent…. tbc…