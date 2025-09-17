Previous
A little story of the corner shop in Paris… by beverley365
Photo 1264

A little story of the corner shop in Paris…

Part 1…
In 1893, two cousins from the Alsace,
Théophile Bader and Alphonse Kahn, decided to open a shop selling novelty items in a small haberdashery, measuring just 70 m2, on the corner of rue La Fayette and rue de la Chaussée d’Antin in Paris.

Whilst the venture was a bit of a gamble, the store was in the perfect location near to the Opera and the Grands Boulevards.

Crowds of Parisians and visitors from out of town spilled out of the neighbouring Saint-Lazare railway station, attracted by the businesses in the area.

Looking up is a catch-your-breath moment…but zooming in on the photo is absolutely magnificent…. tbc…
Lynda Parker ace
This is such a great story.
September 17th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
September 17th, 2025  
vaidas ace
Interesting structure
September 17th, 2025  
