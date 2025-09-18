So magnificent… you just stand, look up and ‘be in the moment’.

Part 3…

Ferdinand Chanut called upon great artists from the École de Nancy to decorate this magnificent building in the style of Paris Art Nouveau.



The banister of the magnificent staircase, inspired by the Paris Opera House, was designed by Louis Majorelle, who is also credited with the ironwork featured on the balconies.



The dome, rising to a height of 43 metres, soon became the iconic symbol of Galeries Lafayette. Master glass-maker Jacques Gruber was responsible for designing the Neo-byzantine style stained glass windows.



Ooo… Galeries Lafayette Paris Haussmann has to be one of the most historic shopping experiences in the world. It’s so beautiful it leaves me speechless…

