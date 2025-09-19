Previous
Photo 1266

Reach for thé dôme….

Part 5
The new ‘glass walk ’ gives a spectacular view beneath the art deco Dome…from the 9-metre long walkway suspended 16 metres high
in mid-air, you can get right into the middle of the dome from the 3rd floor of the main store.

I’m not speaking from experience… Yet
it was busy when I visited… however I will pop by early one morning to walk the glass bridge… for that special shot… or two 😁

Ooo to see such a close up of 120 years of Galerie Lafayette’s Art Nouveau architectural jewel. Will be truly awe-inspiring.

I have that Friday feeling…

19th September 2025 19th Sep 25

Beverley

Wow! How amazing - I look forward to your photos when you get the chance to experience it.
September 19th, 2025  
I think we went up behind the dome years ago
September 19th, 2025  
Oh how amazing Beverley, what a fabulous capture of this gorgeous dome! Looking forward to shots of your walk ;-)
September 19th, 2025  
