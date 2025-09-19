Reach for thé dôme….

Part 5

The new ‘glass walk ’ gives a spectacular view beneath the art deco Dome…from the 9-metre long walkway suspended 16 metres high

in mid-air, you can get right into the middle of the dome from the 3rd floor of the main store.



I’m not speaking from experience… Yet

it was busy when I visited… however I will pop by early one morning to walk the glass bridge… for that special shot… or two 😁



Ooo to see such a close up of 120 years of Galerie Lafayette’s Art Nouveau architectural jewel. Will be truly awe-inspiring.



I have that Friday feeling…



