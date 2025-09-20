It’s all in the detail…

Often when I take my photos I view them when I’m home.. on the same day. however I’ve been so occupied I only did the first few.



Looking really looking at them has been fun & such a wow!



Part 7…

In 1932, the flagship store was renovated by transatlantic liner architect Pierre Patout, in Art Déco style, with the addition of René Lalique bow windows.



Between 1941 and 1944, Galeries Lafayette was “aryanised”: its founders were ousted during the Occupation and the business placed under the administration of the Vichy government until the Liberation. In the aftermath of the Second World War’s bleak years, the business began to stage an economic recovery.



Slowly a new business model began…



To meet the challenges of the post-war period, Galeries Lafayette underwent a complete makeover. The flagship store kick-started its modernisation by unveiling the highest escalator in Europe, in the Christmas of 1951. Shortly afterwards, the interior halls were phased out of operation and, between 1957 and 1959, the building was raised by two more floors.



Architectural modernisation was accompanied by expanding the product range, thanks to setting up a design office in 1952, creating the post of Fashion Director, sourcing products from abroad and launching new promotions. This new growth phase also saw the store play host to large international exhibitions.



Such wonderful history to discover… if I hadn’t joined 365… I would never have taken the time to learn, to read, to research…



what a joy learning & sharing is.

