Looking Left to right…the cream patterns to art nouveau to intricate amazing phenomenal details I look up in awe…

In the early sixties, young designers began launching their ready-to-wear lines, sitting between haute couture and traditional tailoring. Each season Galeries Lafayette would showcase these new talents by providing them with small boutiques or concessions in the store.



The first designer to hit the big-time was Laura, in 1962, which later went on to become Sonia Rykiel.



In 1980, Galeries Lafayette created its

“Fashion Festival”. Right up until 1999,

the “Festival Oscars” would select the best designs created for Galeries Lafayette, and invite prestigious artistic directors to stage their shows.



The list of famous names kept on coming: Karl Lagarfeld, Robert Wilson, Jérôme Savary, Marie-Claude Pietragalla, David LaChapelle, etc.



In 1984, the store celebrated the opening of its designer department with its. “France has got talent” exhibition which welcomed

Azzedine Alaïa, Jean-Paul Gaultier,

Thierry Mugler & Jean-Charles de Castelbajac.

