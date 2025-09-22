Sign up
Photo 1269
Starting at the top! A buzz of excited people…
Snapping away, giggling and posing…Sooo So lovely to see… a lovely Sunday in gallery lafayette. People shots and newness
I remember my first trip to Paris with a huge smile on my face… I was captivated by absolutely everything, it was life changing trip
Autumn is here… it’s a beautiful fresh chilly morning, quick hugs with my son and the new day begins.
“Leaves are falling, autumn is calling.”
22nd September 2025
22nd Sep 25
0
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
2018
photos
137
followers
112
following
347% complete
1263
1264
1265
1266
1267
1268
1269
1270
745
1267
746
1268
1269
747
748
1270
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
21st September 2025 11:08am
