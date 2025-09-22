Starting at the top! A buzz of excited people…

Snapping away, giggling and posing…Sooo So lovely to see… a lovely Sunday in gallery lafayette. People shots and newness



I remember my first trip to Paris with a huge smile on my face… I was captivated by absolutely everything, it was life changing trip



Autumn is here… it’s a beautiful fresh chilly morning, quick hugs with my son and the new day begins.



“Leaves are falling, autumn is calling.”



