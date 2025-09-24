Previous
A staff meeting… before the customers arrive by beverley365
Photo 1271

A staff meeting… before the customers arrive

Welcoming colours and friendly staff…full of smiles… genuine kindness. It’s mid day and feels calm & quiet … but it’s not
There were huge queues at the front doors when I arrived… amazing to see.

I really like this photo…a great moment… It’s the background that I absolutely love…

ace
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Boxplayer ace
What a place to work
September 24th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
A great candid shot.
September 24th, 2025  
