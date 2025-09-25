Previous
The old & the new… by beverley365
Photo 1272

The old & the new…

I spent a little time looking at my recent photos this morning & in a flash. “old v new”. was staring me in the face.

It’s lovely to see the rows of people loving the old…. Also nice to see the couple having a hug on glasswalk top left… I like romanace.

What you can’t see is the many customers buying from the brand… a buzz of excitement I’m sure.

The story of this corner shop continues in all its glory… both new & old.
25th September 2025 25th Sep 25

Beverley

Kathy A 🇦🇺 ace
Wow, great shot, so much to look at
September 25th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot 👍😊
September 25th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
So many layers in this. Great shot.
September 25th, 2025  
Diana ace
So much glitz and glamour, lovely composition and capture.
September 25th, 2025  
