Previous
Photo 1272
The old & the new…
I spent a little time looking at my recent photos this morning & in a flash. “old v new”. was staring me in the face.
It’s lovely to see the rows of people loving the old…. Also nice to see the couple having a hug on glasswalk top left… I like romanace.
What you can’t see is the many customers buying from the brand… a buzz of excitement I’m sure.
The story of this corner shop continues in all its glory… both new & old.
25th September 2025
25th Sep 25
4
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
2022
photos
137
followers
112
following
348% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
21st September 2025 12:11pm
Kathy A 🇦🇺
ace
Wow, great shot, so much to look at
September 25th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot 👍😊
September 25th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
So many layers in this. Great shot.
September 25th, 2025
Diana
ace
So much glitz and glamour, lovely composition and capture.
September 25th, 2025
