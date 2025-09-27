Sign up
Previous
Photo 1274
Simply breathtakingly beautiful… the old & the new…
such exquisite beauty that my first glimpse of it will be forever etched upon my memory…
Amazing how fast the month has slipped by… golly. It feels autumn is living up to its reputation… wooly hat days to come.
It’s the weekend, relax and be kind to yourself…
27th September 2025
27th Sep 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
2026
photos
137
followers
112
following
349% complete
1267
1268
1269
1270
1271
1272
1273
1274
749
1271
750
1272
751
1273
752
1274
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
21st September 2025 12:02pm
John Falconer
ace
QVB? I love how you have included Dior In the image?
September 27th, 2025
