Super modern… with the exquisite past glowing all around.
Choosing & tweaking my photos this month has been amazing to see how the past is always prominent in each shot…
The twist of ancient & modern is quite wonderful.
Happy harmonious Sunday…
“Let your life lightly dance on the edges of time like dew on the tip of a leaf."
Rabindranath Tagore
28th September 2025
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Diana
ace
Great capture of these beautiful shapes and golden tones.
September 28th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great shapes and lighting feature.
September 28th, 2025
Boxplayer
ace
Very stylish
September 28th, 2025
