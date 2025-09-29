Sign up
Photo 1276
The view from above
On the roof you can see the skylight that protects the glass of the dome below.
Its’s obviously huge yet also somehow discrete.
At first sight it looks like a UFO has landed🤣
obviously that’s just me being silly…
I feel the need for humour and silliness…
“Never give up on something that you can’t go a day without thinking about.” — Winston Churchill
29th September 2025
29th Sep 25
Beverley
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Babs
Not silly at all. Reminds me of the flying saucer from the play Flipside of Dominick Hide from the 1980s.
September 29th, 2025
Diana
Such a great capture of this amazing dome!
September 29th, 2025
Dorothy
Definitely a flying saucer!
September 29th, 2025
Susan Wakely
A different shape to what I imagined.
September 29th, 2025
JackieR
Not silly at all I agree with you
September 29th, 2025
Kathy A 🇦🇺
It looks like a UFO to me too!
September 29th, 2025
