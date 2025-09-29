Previous
The view from above by beverley365
On the roof you can see the skylight that protects the glass of the dome below.
Its’s obviously huge yet also somehow discrete.

At first sight it looks like a UFO has landed🤣
obviously that’s just me being silly…

I feel the need for humour and silliness…

“Never give up on something that you can’t go a day without thinking about.” — Winston Churchill

Babs ace
Not silly at all. Reminds me of the flying saucer from the play Flipside of Dominick Hide from the 1980s.
September 29th, 2025  
Diana ace
Such a great capture of this amazing dome!
September 29th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Definitely a flying saucer!
September 29th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
A different shape to what I imagined.
September 29th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Not silly at all I agree with you
September 29th, 2025  
Kathy A 🇦🇺 ace
It looks like a UFO to me too!
September 29th, 2025  
