Zooming into the detail is soo stunningly beautiful, it leaves me speechless

My last photo for this month, and so to finish with the final words!



Galeries Lafayette has remained a family business for five generations. It has transcended time, war and financial crisis to prove its unrivalled capacity for innovation.



In 2008, the management of the Group took the initiative to create a Heritage Department, with the aim of keeping the Group’s rich history alive, encouraging reflection on its true identity and strengthening the bond between the present and future organisation, and its history.



The department’s main objective is to preserve, conserve and highlight the architectural heritage of the Group and its historical archives, which are available for public viewing by appointment. These archives retrace the complete history of the Group in all its complexity and unique originality.