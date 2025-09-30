Previous
Zooming into the detail is soo stunningly beautiful, it leaves me speechless by beverley365
Photo 1277

Zooming into the detail is soo stunningly beautiful, it leaves me speechless

My last photo for this month, and so to finish with the final words!

Galeries Lafayette has remained a family business for five generations. It has transcended time, war and financial crisis to prove its unrivalled capacity for innovation.

In 2008, the management of the Group took the initiative to create a Heritage Department, with the aim of keeping the Group’s rich history alive, encouraging reflection on its true identity and strengthening the bond between the present and future organisation, and its history.

The department’s main objective is to preserve, conserve and highlight the architectural heritage of the Group and its historical archives, which are available for public viewing by appointment. These archives retrace the complete history of the Group in all its complexity and unique originality.
30th September 2025 30th Sep 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
349% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
So stunningly beautiful are all the intricate details and patterns; they are just too amazing. A wonderful close up of the beautiful dome and such an interesting narrative.
September 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact