Previous
October is here… by beverley365
Photo 1278

October is here…

I walked down the escalator and Wow…
What a very beautiful sight to see…

Orange is such a happy colour... cheerfully bright you cannot be gloomy for long when you look at all things in orange….

“Orange strengthens your emotional body, encouraging a general feeling of joy, well-being, and cheerfulness.”– Tae Yun Kim

I’m meeting my young son today i’m soo so soo looking forward to seeing him.

Time is precious… happy October to you all 🙏
1st October 2025 1st Oct 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
350% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Orange is a lovely vivid colour. Have a super day with your son
October 1st, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Delightful image. Have a great day!
October 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact