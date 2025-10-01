Sign up
Previous
Photo 1278
October is here…
I walked down the escalator and Wow…
What a very beautiful sight to see…
Orange is such a happy colour... cheerfully bright you cannot be gloomy for long when you look at all things in orange….
“Orange strengthens your emotional body, encouraging a general feeling of joy, well-being, and cheerfulness.”– Tae Yun Kim
I’m meeting my young son today i’m soo so soo looking forward to seeing him.
Time is precious… happy October to you all 🙏
1st October 2025
1st Oct 25
Beverley
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Casablanca 🇬🇧
Orange is a lovely vivid colour. Have a super day with your son
October 1st, 2025
Zilli~
Delightful image. Have a great day!
October 1st, 2025
