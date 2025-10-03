Tempus Fugit…. time flies when your not looking

I stood in the sunshine taking photos of magnificent architecture Oo wonderful street scenes, I love being early….

hey mom… trying to be cool waving… forget that! jumping up & down we ran to each & hugged. Do you fancy marsaile pizza… wonderful so with a trendy beer sitting in the sunshine I listened to my son’s news. Sooo wonderful to see him.



Walking around we saw some super street activity and lots of unusual old shops and wonderful old streets… a super area to wander…



Like all good things come to an end & Christian needed to go home & have a nap, not surprising given he was up at 5am… I took this photo…



Then these words flowed out of his mouth….

“same day, same time next week mom? “



Fabulous can’t wait…. Words from heaven 😃

I’m fast believing that manifesting & mediation really really really does work.



One thing for sure is that “all time is quality time… & time is precious “.