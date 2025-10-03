Previous
Tempus Fugit…. time flies when your not looking by beverley365
Photo 1280

Tempus Fugit…. time flies when your not looking

I stood in the sunshine taking photos of magnificent architecture Oo wonderful street scenes, I love being early….
hey mom… trying to be cool waving… forget that! jumping up & down we ran to each & hugged. Do you fancy marsaile pizza… wonderful so with a trendy beer sitting in the sunshine I listened to my son’s news. Sooo wonderful to see him.

Walking around we saw some super street activity and lots of unusual old shops and wonderful old streets… a super area to wander…

Like all good things come to an end & Christian needed to go home & have a nap, not surprising given he was up at 5am… I took this photo…

Then these words flowed out of his mouth….
“same day, same time next week mom? “

Fabulous can’t wait…. Words from heaven 😃
I’m fast believing that manifesting & mediation really really really does work.

One thing for sure is that “all time is quality time… & time is precious “.
3rd October 2025 3rd Oct 25

Beverley

