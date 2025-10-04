Previous
The Paris roller skating brigade… in the tourist areas of the capital. by beverley365
Photo 1281

The Paris roller skating brigade… in the tourist areas of the capital.

I was thrilled to see this photo opportunity, I wasn’t exactly hiding behind the tree but i was discreet.
I like the police presence… I see them most days, walking around, driving around, on the horses which is my favourite… & now on roller blades.

So a little history… the Paris Roller Skating Brigade in the Capital's Pedestrianised Tourist
Areas began September 2, 2023… and is responsible for exploring the pedestrianised tourist areas in the center of the capital: the Louvre, the Tuileries, the banks of the Seine, etc.

A chilly rainy Saturday morning… a fresh stride around the park will set me up for the day.
4th October 2025 4th Oct 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
350% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Well spotted and captured, I suppose they are very necessary 👌🏻
October 4th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Fascinating
October 4th, 2025  
Gillian Brown ace
Great capture. It’s rare to see a policeman here and definitely not on roller skates.
October 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact