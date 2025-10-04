The Paris roller skating brigade… in the tourist areas of the capital.

I was thrilled to see this photo opportunity, I wasn’t exactly hiding behind the tree but i was discreet.

I like the police presence… I see them most days, walking around, driving around, on the horses which is my favourite… & now on roller blades.



So a little history… the Paris Roller Skating Brigade in the Capital's Pedestrianised Tourist

Areas began September 2, 2023… and is responsible for exploring the pedestrianised tourist areas in the center of the capital: the Louvre, the Tuileries, the banks of the Seine, etc.



A chilly rainy Saturday morning… a fresh stride around the park will set me up for the day.

