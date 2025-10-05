Wandering the narrow streets of Paris…

Where even the buildings lean in for a better

look.

I love striding up these streets… from the iron lace work wrapped around the windows for protection…to the door knocker, and not forgetting the Lace panels hung in street-facing windows a tradition in France.

They offer privacy during the daytime, while still letting in light.



I had chatted to the lady at the top of the street, she was looking at a horse sculpture in the window…bottom left… fortunately or unfortunately the shop was shut. Luckily I enjoy a little window shopping…