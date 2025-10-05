Previous
Wandering the narrow streets of Paris… by beverley365
Wandering the narrow streets of Paris…

Where even the buildings lean in for a better
look.
I love striding up these streets… from the iron lace work wrapped around the windows for protection…to the door knocker, and not forgetting the Lace panels hung in street-facing windows a tradition in France.
They offer privacy during the daytime, while still letting in light.

I had chatted to the lady at the top of the street, she was looking at a horse sculpture in the window…bottom left… fortunately or unfortunately the shop was shut. Luckily I enjoy a little window shopping…
5th October 2025 5th Oct 25

Beverley

2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely street shot.
October 5th, 2025  
