Photo 1284
Time for lunch & afternoon rest…
You can see & feel the serenity and love between the boys & the horses. One by one they walk in to there chariot to take them home…
Their shift is over.
I was transported back in time as stood watching in awe…with smiles beaming on my face.
You just never know what you’ll see as you look left or right.
What you don’t know about Paris, is that when you live there, over time, an invisible thread forms around your heart, and so when you leave, it always tugs you back. Robert Black
7th October 2025
7th Oct 25
5
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
2046
photos
136
followers
111
following
351% complete
Views
7
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
1st October 2025 1:10pm
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo 👍😊
October 7th, 2025
CC Folk
ace
I always love to see horses.
October 7th, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured.
October 7th, 2025
Hazel
ace
I like the glimpse of the Parisian architecture!
October 7th, 2025
Lesley
ace
Excellent timing and capture
October 7th, 2025
