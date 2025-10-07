Previous
Time for lunch & afternoon rest…

You can see & feel the serenity and love between the boys & the horses. One by one they walk in to there chariot to take them home…
Their shift is over.

I was transported back in time as stood watching in awe…with smiles beaming on my face.

You just never know what you’ll see as you look left or right.

What you don’t know about Paris, is that when you live there, over time, an invisible thread forms around your heart, and so when you leave, it always tugs you back. Robert Black
7th October 2025

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo 👍😊
October 7th, 2025  
CC Folk
I always love to see horses.
October 7th, 2025  
Diana
Beautifully captured.
October 7th, 2025  
Hazel
I like the glimpse of the Parisian architecture!
October 7th, 2025  
Lesley
Excellent timing and capture
October 7th, 2025  
