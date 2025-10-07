Time for lunch & afternoon rest…

You can see & feel the serenity and love between the boys & the horses. One by one they walk in to there chariot to take them home…

Their shift is over.



I was transported back in time as stood watching in awe…with smiles beaming on my face.



You just never know what you’ll see as you look left or right.



What you don’t know about Paris, is that when you live there, over time, an invisible thread forms around your heart, and so when you leave, it always tugs you back. Robert Black

