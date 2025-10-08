Previous
Whats around the corner… by beverley365
Photo 1285

Whats around the corner…

Lovely 1933 photo of how it was bottom left. Beams of light brightening up the corner shop…oh an amazing antique shop full of treasures

“A walk about Paris will provide lessons in history, beauty, and in the point of life.”
Thomas Jefferson
8th October 2025

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
352% complete

Photo Details

Diana ace
Interesting pov, I love the cycles/scooters down the road.
October 8th, 2025  
