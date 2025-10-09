What a delight as I turned the corner…

Au Petit Versailles… is a “boulangerie ancestrale“… in the Marais quartier of Paris…

I stood and just stared at it in the sunshine…



Founded in 1860… this splendid salon de thé… its original stucco ceiling painted by Charles Anselm… with mirrors on walls and chandeliers… reminiscent of the Hall of Mirrors in the palace of Versailles… (albeit a smaller version)… is a delectable and such a beautiful find.



I was enchanted by the “ambiance intime” in the tiny.. cosy tea room adjoining the main patisserie… as well as the excellent fare… les pâtisseries.. viennoiseries.. les salés.. especially les pains.. which are the creations of Christian Vabret… who has the distinction of being a recipient of the prestigious “Meilleur Ouvrier de France – Boulangerie” competition…



(Best Craftsman of France – Bakery)… who together with his team Philippe Simoes and Julien Houssais.. help keep this French historical tradition alive and well.



When I pass next time I will treat myself and take photos of the interior…which just from a glance I know I will smile from ear to ear….& filled with wonder.



