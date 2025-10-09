Previous
What a delight as I turned the corner… by beverley365
Photo 1286

What a delight as I turned the corner…

Au Petit Versailles… is a “boulangerie ancestrale“… in the Marais quartier of Paris…
I stood and just stared at it in the sunshine…

Founded in 1860… this splendid salon de thé… its original stucco ceiling painted by Charles Anselm… with mirrors on walls and chandeliers… reminiscent of the Hall of Mirrors in the palace of Versailles… (albeit a smaller version)… is a delectable and such a beautiful find.

I was enchanted by the “ambiance intime” in the tiny.. cosy tea room adjoining the main patisserie… as well as the excellent fare… les pâtisseries.. viennoiseries.. les salés.. especially les pains.. which are the creations of Christian Vabret… who has the distinction of being a recipient of the prestigious “Meilleur Ouvrier de France – Boulangerie” competition…

(Best Craftsman of France – Bakery)… who together with his team Philippe Simoes and Julien Houssais.. help keep this French historical tradition alive and well.

When I pass next time I will treat myself and take photos of the interior…which just from a glance I know I will smile from ear to ear….& filled with wonder.

“Artificial intelligence is growing up fast, as are robots whose facial expressions can elicit empathy and make your mirror neurons quiver.”
Diane Ackerman. “ ...
9th October 2025 9th Oct 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
352% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Yao RL ace
haha, I love your AI quote.
October 9th, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautifully composed and captured, such a fabulous narrative too.
October 9th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
A great looking shop and attractive building.
October 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact