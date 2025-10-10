Previous
We could hear the music…dancing in the streets at lunchtime by beverley365
We could hear the music…dancing in the streets at lunchtime

Each person performed their style then they all came together & danced, the singer was energetically amazing and what a super sight.

Within minutes the area was swamped with all ages dancing and being joyous.

Behind them was a children’s merry go round
& then the children joined in.
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
That looks brilliant fun
October 10th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Great capture
October 10th, 2025  
