Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1287
We could hear the music…dancing in the streets at lunchtime
Each person performed their style then they all came together & danced, the singer was energetically amazing and what a super sight.
Within minutes the area was swamped with all ages dancing and being joyous.
Behind them was a children’s merry go round
& then the children joined in.
10th October 2025
10th Oct 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
2051
photos
137
followers
110
following
352% complete
View this month »
1280
1281
1282
1283
1284
1285
1286
1287
Latest from all albums
1283
762
1284
763
1285
764
1286
1287
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
1st October 2025 3:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
That looks brilliant fun
October 10th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Great capture
October 10th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close