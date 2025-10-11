11, rue saint-Paul…

This beautiful bright blast of colour on the street is a unique museum… & has been open to the public since 1993.

It offers an immersive experience for magic.



When I first saw It from afar I was enchanted.



Of course I popped my head in… it really was a wow! So different & so very weird.



I was invited to have a look downstairs…however you know ‘sometimes we sense things… ‘.

I graciously declined & said how beautiful the shop front was.



``We all have magic inside us.'' --J.K. Rowling