Photo 1288
11, rue saint-Paul…
This beautiful bright blast of colour on the street is a unique museum… & has been open to the public since 1993.
It offers an immersive experience for magic.
When I first saw It from afar I was enchanted.
Of course I popped my head in… it really was a wow! So different & so very weird.
I was invited to have a look downstairs…however you know ‘sometimes we sense things… ‘.
I graciously declined & said how beautiful the shop front was.
``We all have magic inside us.'' --J.K. Rowling
11th October 2025
11th Oct 25
4
2
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
2054
photos
138
followers
111
following
352% complete
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
1st October 2025 3:56pm
JackieR
ace
You should go downstairs, with your son!!
October 11th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, that's lovely!
October 11th, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot of this beautiful museum, I love the golden decorations.
October 11th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Fascinating sounding place
October 11th, 2025
