11, rue saint-Paul… by beverley365
Photo 1288

11, rue saint-Paul…

This beautiful bright blast of colour on the street is a unique museum… & has been open to the public since 1993.
It offers an immersive experience for magic.

When I first saw It from afar I was enchanted.

Of course I popped my head in… it really was a wow! So different & so very weird.

I was invited to have a look downstairs…however you know ‘sometimes we sense things… ‘.
I graciously declined & said how beautiful the shop front was.

``We all have magic inside us.'' --J.K. Rowling
11th October 2025 11th Oct 25

Beverley

2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
JackieR ace
You should go downstairs, with your son!!
October 11th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, that's lovely!
October 11th, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot of this beautiful museum, I love the golden decorations.
October 11th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Fascinating sounding place
October 11th, 2025  
