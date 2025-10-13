Previous
Just passing by… Ooo the temptation… by beverley365
Just passing by… Ooo the temptation…

A shop bursting of Ephemera… I have no doubt on many floors. Ooo I’ll be back

The magic of the new week begins today…
Digging deep for my fountain of positivity & hopes.
Mindset is everything.
13th October 2025

Beverley

2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
October 13th, 2025  
