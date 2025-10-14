It’s all in the detail… Ooo soo delicious

My son continues to love his job, & recently enjoyed a weekend in the country learning yet more ancient techniques.



It’s the pattens and attention to detail that I love … it’s like it’s speaking ‘eat me’!



And it’s sooo so great that it’s good for you!

Sourdough bread, when made with whole grain, can contribute to heart health.

The fibre content can help lower cholesterol levels and support healthy blood pressure. Additionally, the improved mineral absorption from the fermentation process supports cardiovascular function….



Sourdough is the soul of bread...

