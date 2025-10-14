Previous
It's all in the detail… Ooo soo delicious by beverley365
It’s all in the detail… Ooo soo delicious

My son continues to love his job, & recently enjoyed a weekend in the country learning yet more ancient techniques.

It’s the pattens and attention to detail that I love … it’s like it’s speaking ‘eat me’!

And it’s sooo so great that it’s good for you!
Sourdough bread, when made with whole grain, can contribute to heart health.
The fibre content can help lower cholesterol levels and support healthy blood pressure. Additionally, the improved mineral absorption from the fermentation process supports cardiovascular function….

Sourdough is the soul of bread...
Beverley

Yao RL ace
This is art, I wish I am there to taste them.
October 14th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, I've love to buy bread that looks like that. I tried out our new baker in the village yesterday, but was disappointed to realise that nothing is baked on the premises, so no smell of freshly baked bread. Also nothing on the shelves at 0905 am. I got a loaf, but I'm not convinced it was fresh, nor am I convinced that it is actually sourdough. Your son does a fabulous job there. Big FAV.
October 14th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great patterns and looks so good.
October 14th, 2025  
