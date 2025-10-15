Previous
Bursting with colour… by beverley365
Bursting with colour…

I take a few breaks during my day when I’m working at home…& walk around the eco park…breathing in the chilly air and simply being…especially when I’m in need of that ‘clearing my mind’ moment. It’s inspiring to see & feel.

It’s nice to see people on the exercise equipment, and it’s good to see people enjoying their lunch picnics…of all ages, whoever I see…a smile & hello is heartwarming.
15 mins is perfect…Back to it…

“ Never get so busy making a living that you forget to make a life.” Dolly Parton
Beverley

2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Yao RL ace
Stands out beautifully.
October 15th, 2025  
Christina

Gorgeous
Gorgeous
October 15th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
A lovely starburst!
October 15th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
So much to see.
October 15th, 2025  
Wylie ace
lovely variety of colours
October 15th, 2025  
