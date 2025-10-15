Bursting with colour…

I take a few breaks during my day when I’m working at home…& walk around the eco park…breathing in the chilly air and simply being…especially when I’m in need of that ‘clearing my mind’ moment. It’s inspiring to see & feel.



It’s nice to see people on the exercise equipment, and it’s good to see people enjoying their lunch picnics…of all ages, whoever I see…a smile & hello is heartwarming.

15 mins is perfect…Back to it…



“ Never get so busy making a living that you forget to make a life.” Dolly Parton