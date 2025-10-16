Sign up
Photo 1293
Ooo the temptation… I’m just passing by…
If you’re a bookworm like me and love exploring the nooks and crannies of a bookshop or an amazing library… oh boy I could simply spend hours noodling & discovering with my head in the books.
This is a beautiful small smith & son in the marais, an English bookstore… couldn’t resist just had to pop in for a smooch…
A fascinating history dating back to 1907.
A busy day at the desk, on the mat or seeking inspiration brisk walk through the eco parc…
“All good books have one thing in common
they are truer than if they had really happened.” - Ernest Hemingway
16th October 2025
16th Oct 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
12th October 2025 12:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
I wouldn't be able to walk past
October 16th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So inviting, even the windows full of a bookworm's delight !
October 16th, 2025
Babs
ace
I would be in there like a shot too. I can't resist a bookshop.
October 16th, 2025
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this great looking bookstore, so inviting!
October 16th, 2025
Yao RL
ace
What a charming bookstore, a treasure for those English readers.
October 16th, 2025
Christina
ace
That's a store to spend some time...
October 16th, 2025
