Ooo the temptation… I'm just passing by… by beverley365
Ooo the temptation… I’m just passing by…

If you’re a bookworm like me and love exploring the nooks and crannies of a bookshop or an amazing library… oh boy I could simply spend hours noodling & discovering with my head in the books.

This is a beautiful small smith & son in the marais, an English bookstore… couldn’t resist just had to pop in for a smooch…
A fascinating history dating back to 1907.

A busy day at the desk, on the mat or seeking inspiration brisk walk through the eco parc…

“All good books have one thing in common
they are truer than if they had really happened.” - Ernest Hemingway
16th October 2025

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Kate A 🇦🇺
I wouldn't be able to walk past
October 16th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd
So inviting, even the windows full of a bookworm's delight !
October 16th, 2025  
Babs
I would be in there like a shot too. I can't resist a bookshop.
October 16th, 2025  
Diana
Lovely shot of this great looking bookstore, so inviting!
October 16th, 2025  
Yao RL
What a charming bookstore, a treasure for those English readers.
October 16th, 2025  
Christina
That's a store to spend some time...
October 16th, 2025  
