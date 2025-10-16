Ooo the temptation… I’m just passing by…

If you’re a bookworm like me and love exploring the nooks and crannies of a bookshop or an amazing library… oh boy I could simply spend hours noodling & discovering with my head in the books.



This is a beautiful small smith & son in the marais, an English bookstore… couldn’t resist just had to pop in for a smooch…

A fascinating history dating back to 1907.



A busy day at the desk, on the mat or seeking inspiration brisk walk through the eco parc…



“All good books have one thing in common

they are truer than if they had really happened.” - Ernest Hemingway

