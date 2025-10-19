Sign up
Previous
Photo 1296
A spoonful full of deliciousness…
Just try this one oh and this one…
Such a fun time shared catching up on the news, plans & dreams. A truly uplifting sunny day.
Every person that peeps at the ice cream board, or steps close & looks at the colourful display of yumminess is given 3 teaspoons to choose which they’d like to try.
And just like that they’re hooked…
Frances whilst a terrific creative baker has always had a dream & is now living it.
Such fun-times shared.
“Life is like an ice cream, enjoy it before it melts”….
19th October 2025
19th Oct 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
2070
photos
139
followers
111
following
355% complete
View this month »
1289
1290
1291
1292
1293
1294
1295
1296
Latest from all albums
771
1293
772
1294
773
1295
774
1296
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
17th October 2025 4:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
I would definitely be hooked, I love ice cream
October 19th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Fun quotation! i can eat ice cream any time of the day or night!
October 19th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture.
October 19th, 2025
