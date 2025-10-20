Sign up
Photo 1297
Passion for what you do is the key to a happy life…
He learnt quickly that reputation and recommendation is the priceless ingredient in the world of renovation, modernisation & Paris has opened some interesting doors for his business.
The van is full of trolleys filled with his furniture the final touch’s being done… fortunately very little traffic on Sundays.
I’m visiting him at the job this afternoon as he proudly wants to show the team work completed.
"Doing what you love is the cornerstone of having abundance in your life." - Wayne Dyer“
I’m a huge fan of Wayne Dwyer…😀
20th October 2025
20th Oct 25
Zilli~
ace
Well said!
October 20th, 2025
