Previous
Passion for what you do is the key to a happy life… by beverley365
Photo 1297

Passion for what you do is the key to a happy life…

He learnt quickly that reputation and recommendation is the priceless ingredient in the world of renovation, modernisation & Paris has opened some interesting doors for his business.

The van is full of trolleys filled with his furniture the final touch’s being done… fortunately very little traffic on Sundays.

I’m visiting him at the job this afternoon as he proudly wants to show the team work completed.

"Doing what you love is the cornerstone of having abundance in your life." - Wayne Dyer“

I’m a huge fan of Wayne Dwyer…😀
20th October 2025 20th Oct 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
355% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Zilli~ ace
Well said!
October 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact